Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $14,755,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in General Electric by 204.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 88,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

