Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

