Leo Wealth LLC Invests $43,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

