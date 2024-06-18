Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.81 Billion Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,840,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $3,806,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.