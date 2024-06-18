Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

