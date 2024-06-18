Leo Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

