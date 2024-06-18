Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $3,661,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

