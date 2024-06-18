Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 24,560 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,331,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.90% of Discover Financial Services worth $3,634,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

