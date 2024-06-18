Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $2,753,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,560,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $289.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.97. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

