Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.