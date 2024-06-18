Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.05 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $28.05 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,469,809 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,462,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00459752 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
