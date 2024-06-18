Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.740-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.6 %

CSR stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

