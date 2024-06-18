Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $6,191,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,693,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,181.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,369.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,724.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,384.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

