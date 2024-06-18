Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 576,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $389,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.59.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

