Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $288,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Shares of ROP opened at $553.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $453.17 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

