Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,899,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $4,143,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,292,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 114,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

