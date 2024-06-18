Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $7,770,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $336.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

