Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $57,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.96 and its 200-day moving average is $211.27.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,190 shares of company stock worth $25,588,883. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

