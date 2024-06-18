Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

TGT stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.