851 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in DTE Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

