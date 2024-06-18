Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Aspen Technology worth $37,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Aspen Technology by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

