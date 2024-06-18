Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,358 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

