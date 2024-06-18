Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 103,399 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of APi Group worth $42,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in APi Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APG opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

