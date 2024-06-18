Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $45,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $4,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

