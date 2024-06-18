American International Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

AGCO Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

