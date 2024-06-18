Wellington Management Group LLP Has $343.71 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $343,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

