Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,802,617 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.38% of Arch Capital Group worth $383,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of ACGL opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

