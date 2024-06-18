Wellington Management Group LLP Has $352.62 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $352,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

