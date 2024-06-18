Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 254,939 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,939 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.02% of Omnicom Group worth $346,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,502,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

