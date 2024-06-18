Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 41,793 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.65% of First Citizens BancShares worth $339,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,650.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,686.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,562.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

