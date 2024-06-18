Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $297,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

