Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.35% of Synovus Financial worth $295,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 598,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

