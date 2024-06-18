981 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 63.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 679,582 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

