Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,761 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.50% of Trane Technologies worth $275,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

TT stock opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $182.96 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

