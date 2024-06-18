ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.