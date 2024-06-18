399 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Workday by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,713 shares of company stock worth $112,547,513 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.76. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.