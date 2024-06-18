ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.29 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

