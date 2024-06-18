1,104 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

