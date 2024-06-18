ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.