ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $77,297,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $56,815,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,967,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

