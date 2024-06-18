ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $442,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $264.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

