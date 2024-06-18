The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 10.4%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 256,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 114,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

About The Mission Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.53 million, a PE ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.45.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

