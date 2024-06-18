Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KBWR opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.