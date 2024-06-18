JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 50,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 162,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 222,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

