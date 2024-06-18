Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rises By 14.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,993 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Read Our Latest Report on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.