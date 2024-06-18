James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

James River Group Trading Up 4.1 %

James River Group stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Report on JRVR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 302,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.