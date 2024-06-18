Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Pivirotto bought 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $29,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,573 shares in the company, valued at $343,140.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Kearny Financial stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

