36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

36Kr Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KRKR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.