Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 7.1%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.60.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. John Marshall Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $72,675. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

