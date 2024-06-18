Short Interest in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Decreases By 10.5%

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IWTR opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.